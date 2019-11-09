1. The Degenstein Library and Sunbury Revitalization Inc. present an A&A Production of “The Crazy Quilt Club” by Pat Cook at 7:30 p.m. tonight on the garden level of The Albright Center at 450 Chestnut St.
Doors open at 7 p.m and tickets are $30 each and include a dessert and coffee bar. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com or at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury for more Information call 570-286-2461 or email info@degensteinlibrary.org.
2. A Paint Your Pet Night benefit event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Pennsylvania SPCA Spay-Neuter Clinic, in Danville.
Pre-register your spot at www.wineanddesign.com. People will submit a picture of their own pet to paint during the event. Registration is $60. There will be dog and cat raffle baskets with one ticket included in the entry and more available for purchase. There will be special appearances by shelter animals available for adoption. Bring your own wine and snacks.
3. The Riverstage Community Theatre presents the storybook classic Anne of Green Gables at today 7:30 p.m. at the Greenspace Center on 815 Market St., in Lewisburg.
The production is directed by Virginia Zimmerman, a professor of English at Bucknell University and children’s author. General admission is $15 adults, $8 for children and students. Tickets available at the door, at www.riverstagetheatre.org or by calling 570-989-0848.
4. On Sunday, the Tiara Trot for Joy in Selinsgrove will begin at 11 a.m. at East Snyder Park.
The Tiara Trot for Joy is a 5K and all abilities Roll & Stroll event to honor and remember Joy Melissa Martz who passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 11. Proceeds of this ‘Trot’ will go to the EOS Therapeutic Riding Center in Bloomsburg. Register online or by mail-$20 Roll & Stroll, $30 5K. For more information, visit www.joymartzmemorial.com, find them on Facebook at Joy Martz Memorial.
5. A performance of Beauty & the Beast: The Broadway Musical will be presented Sunday at 2 p.m. at Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions, 363 Stamm Rd., in Milton. Theater entrance is Door 6 at the auditorium and tickets are available at www.cwtheatre.org and The Well Read Bookstore.
Cost is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (ages 65 and older), and $10 for children (up to 12). All seating is reserved. Tickets will also be available in the foyer before performance unless sold out.