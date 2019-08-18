The sun shined down on the thousands of guests during Sunbury’s River Festival on Saturday.
“It’s been a great festival,” said Slade Shreck, co-chair of the festival. "The weather has been great — a little warm, but really nice."
This year marks the 30th year for the festival. To celebrate, organizers ended Saturday night’s festivities with an '80s themed party at the main stage, which included music videos from the '80s, fireworks and adult beverages.
“We’ve been doing this for 30 years, which is amazing. Tonight we’re going to rewind to 1989,” said Shreck.
The festival included numerous activities to see and do, including the Van Go! Museum on Wheels, an interactive mobile museum for children.
“It’s been good, no rain, and plenty of visitors,” said Ross Tyger, the director of the museum.
Terri Smith and her daughter Willow Wagner were having fun looking and the 3-D printer and virtual reality goggles inside the museum.
Smith said that this year’s fair was “awesome. There’s lots to see and do,” adding “we love the car show.”
Kelly Bucher, a Sunbury resident, was taking pictures of the cars.
“I’m a car nut," Bucher said. "I like the old cars and motorcycles.”
Grant Ackerman, of Berwick, drew eyes to his vehicle, a horror-themed 2005 Hummer, nicknamed “The Great Pumpkin.”
Ackerman says he never misses the Sunbury River Festival, “I always come to this one, there’s always a good crowd.”