SUNBURY — Thousands of people filled Market Street and Fourth Street while the Sunbury Halloween parade arrived in the city Thursday night.
With 40 floats, hundreds of pounds of candy to be given out and temperatures that remained near 70 degrees at 7 p.m. when the parade began, Halloween parade board member Jill Eister said she was thrilled with the turnout.
“This was a wonderful night,” she said. “I could not believe the number of people who came out to enjoy the parade and have fun.”
John Diehl, 5, of Sunbury, said he was enjoying getting candy from the floats that passed by.
“I love getting all the free candy,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun to go home and see what great candy I got.”
Americus Hose Co. President Jerome Alex said he was proud to see all the city fire departments participate.
“We were almost out of candy, that’s how many people were here,” he said. “What a great turnout for the city and we are so happy to be part of this.”
Dr. Michael J Dunigan, a chiropractor in Shamokin Dam, who also serves on the Halloween parade committee, said he was thrilled to be part of the event.
“It’s always an honor to be here,” he said. “I am pleased to see so many people out having a good time.”
Eister said with last year’s parade being restricted due to COVID-19, people came out in droves.
“We are already excited to top this year, next year,” she said. “We all are thankful for the support and we hope to continue to give people a fun family night.”