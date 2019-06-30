Thousands showed their patriotic pride as they gathered in Lewisburg on Saturday morning for the Union County Veteran's 4th of July Parade
Many of the spectators said the most important quality of the parade is the respect it shows to our military veterans.
The parade had over 200 entrees, with many of the floats focusing on honoring wars and members of our military.
“It’s honoring the veterans that gave us the right to be free,” says Douglas Gemberling Sr., of Lewisburg.
For Douglas Gemberling Sr. along with his wife, Pearl Gemberling, that respect keeps bringing them back every year for 16 years, and with a daughter in the Navy, it makes the event especially important for them.
Sitting beside Douglas and Pearl Gemberling were their two granddaughters Danika and Rebecca Levits.
“They love coming down and seeing the parade and honoring the veterans,” said Pearl Gemberling.
Danika Levits agreed, “I like the military, but mostly the candy.”
Under a shady tree not far from the Gemberlings sat Lenora Russell, of Milton.
With a father who fought in World War I and a husband who fought in World War II she says that she “ always tries to honor the veterans.”
Her favorite part of the parade is “the older veterans that participate and there’s less every year.”
Under another shady spot sat Karen Gahring, of Middleburg.
Gahring arrived an hour and a half before the parade was set to begin. “I’ve been here enough to know to get here early.”
She has been attending the parade for the past 3 years, looking forward to seeing both of her daughters, Madi and Mia Gahring, march for the Midd-West Marching Mustangs.
“I like that it honors our veterans and it’s really respectful,” she said, ``It allows us to show thanks for those that have done so much.”
The parade is part of a daylong 4th of July event that ends at night with fireworks at Wolfe Field in Lewisburg.