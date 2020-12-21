HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania hospitals are due to receive about 230,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, double the amount distributed last week, thanks to the availability of a second vaccine approved by the federal government over the weekend.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said today that hospitals are due to receive 30,225 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 198,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which gained approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday.
CVS and Walgreens are scheduled to begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to nursing home residents next Monday, Levine said.
CVS began vaccinating nursing home residents in 12 states -- Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Vermont -- today. Pennsylvania is one of 38 states in which the pharmacy chain is scheduled to begin vaccinating nursing home residents next week.
“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health.
The fact that nursing home residents in Pennsylvania will have to wait a week longer than long-term care residents in some neighboring states rankles nursing home industry officials here.
“Every day without a vaccine is one more day in which we risk the lives of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association.
Just over 600 nursing home residents with COVID-19 died in the last week, according to Department of Health data. The Department of Health reported Monday that 8,079 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths involved residents of nursing homes, up from 7,477 a week earlier.
With all of the state's vaccine in the first two weeks directed toward health care workers, there wasn't any available to immediately begin vaccinating long-term care residents, said Rachel Kostelac, a Department of Health spokeswoman.
"The Federal Pharmacy Partnership will begin next week on Dec. 28th," she said. "The partnership could not begin until we had enough product to start vaccination."
This morning, Levine said she wasn’t sure how many doses of vaccine the pharmacy chains will have to vaccinate Pennsylvania nursing home residents and said she didn’t know which long-term care facilities would be served first.
Levine said she expected to have more information about the rollout of the vaccine in nursing homes as the week progresses.
Pennsylvania hospitals received 111,150 doses of vaccine last week. Levine said that by this morning, 17,700 doses of vaccine had been given to health care workers. She said that hospitals hadn’t been able to vaccinate more healthcare workers because the vast majority of the hospitals didn’t receive their first-week deliveries until Thursday or Friday.
The 30,255 doses of Pfizer vaccine went to 22 hospitals, among them Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Montour County. Fifty-one hospitals will receive the Moderna vaccine, bringing the total number of hospitals that have received COVID-19 vaccine to 109.
“These first doses of vaccine are being given specifically to health care workers through hospitals,” Levine said. “Hospitals are making arrangements to implement these vaccinations, not only to their own front-line staff but to other high-priority recipients. The number of people we can immunize truly depends on how quickly the manufacturers can make the vaccine.”
Gov. Tom Wolf said last week that health officials hoped to distribute at least 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine to Pennsylvania residents by the end of the month.
Levine said that as the vaccines have started to arrive, the surge of cases that began following the Thanksgiving holiday seems to have hit "a plateau."
Whether that leveling off holds up in the days after the Christmas and New Year's holidays could depend on whether people follow public health guidelines intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, she said.