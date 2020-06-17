LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners approved grant funding on Tuesday for three entities to aid in reopening after the coronavirus shutdowns.
The funds were obtained through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Mifflinburg Area School District received $97,552; Union County Housing Authority, $12,000; Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, $40,000.
The county also approved $40,000 in grant funds from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to provide rental assistance, up to $750 monthly for three months. The funds are available to low- to moderate-income renters. Commissioner Stacy Richards said the funding wouldn’t be distributed to the county until December. She said the county will apply for between $148,000 and $415,000 in similar funds.
