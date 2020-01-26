By Francis Scarcella
SUNBURY — Setting up shop on the grounds of Spyglass Ridge Winery, Three Beards Brewing is no longer producing beer in a dusty basement.
Instead, for owners, Nate Badman, Matt Reinard and Levi Strouse the dream that started in 2011 has now come true in their new brewery.
The Three Beards held a “sneak peek” Thursday night and they are planning a grand opening for the general public in March.
“We are very excited and it’s been a long time coming,” Reinard said. “We are looking forward to opening the doors.”
Badman said he was thrilled to show off the brewery Thursday to a select few and his main purpose was simple — “To let people know we didn’t go away,” he joked. “It’s been so long that we wanted people to know that we are coming and we are just about ready.”
Three Beards began in 2011 with a product of endless experimentation, hope, despair and just about everything in between, Reinard said.
Make no mistake however, Three Beards has been producing beer for several years at brew fests across the Valley and at Spyglass for the winery’s owner Tom Webb’s “Backyard Summer Concert Series,” events.
Webb, who is a partner with Three Beards, said he is also pleased to finally get the chance to showcase the brewery and winery all at once.
“We all worked very hard and had a lot of support along the way,” Webb said. “It is getting down to the wire now and we are more than excited and ready.”
Three Beards will produce 16 varieties of beer and serve light food during its grand opening, Reinard said.
Over the past summer, Three Beards brewed more than 2,000 gallons of beer for Webb’s concerts.
The peach beer they created was the best seller, Reinard said.
“Everyone seemed to like that one,” Reinard said. “We just want people to come out here and have a good time and drink some good beer. We continue to perfect what we are making, and we are now ready to see everyone come out and tell us what they like.”