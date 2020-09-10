SHAMOKIN — Two Trevorton residents face felony charges of endangering the welfare of children for what state police said was their involvement in the overdose death of a 4-year-old girl in January.
Neil Anthony Wagner, 42, and Rebecca Jean Wagner, 42, both of Market Street, are facing felony charges of endangering the welfare of children, after troopers said the child died after ingesting a fatal amount of morphine and a supratherapeutic level of diphenhydramine while at the Wagner home, according to police.
A third person, Michael Alan Swinehart, 62, also of W. Market Street, was also charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, after troopers said he lived with the Wagners' since December and was the sole source of morphine in the home, according to state police.
Swinehart had prescriptions for morphine sulfate ER 200mg and morphine sulfate ER 30mg, according to troopers.
All three people were arraigned by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
During the investigation, troopers said they told Swinehart the 4-year-old had a lethal amount of morphine in her blood and he responded by saying he would not be able to live with that.
He asked police if they were serious and allegedly said, "Oh my God, I ain't going to be able to live with that."
Troopers said Rebecca Wagner told police she would find some of Swinehart's medication lying on the floor and she would hand them back to him.
Troopers said when they interviewed Swinehart in February, a trooper saw a light-colored pill fall to the floor and when the trooper asked Swinehart if it was his, he confirmed it and said he was unaware the medication had fallen.