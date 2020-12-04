MILTON — Three men from outside the area were arrested for possessing 13 packets of cocaine at a residence in Northumberland, according to the Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force.
Jose A. Matos-Rivera, 45, of Philadelphia, Raul Diaz, 18, of Williamsport, and Ariel Diaz, 60, of Williamsport, are charged with one felony each of drug possession for the incident on Oct. 30 after task force officers set up a controlled buy to take place at noon Oct. 30. Charges were filed by the Sunbury Police Department in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
After the controlled buy, the task force officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of Fourth and Queen streets in Northumberland. A search of the vehicle revealed 13 packets of ounce-sized cocaine within a black plastic bag in the truck, $2,800 pre-recorded buy money and three cellular phones.