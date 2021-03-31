DANVILLE — An argument between a landlord and another man spilled out to a street, where a fight between three people ensued, possibly involving knives, according to criminal documents submitted by Danville Police Officer Eric D. Routch.
All three individuals were charged by police with simple assault, a misdemeanor, and harassment. Those people are: Angel Irizarry, 23, Justin Coe and Charles Thomas, 57, all of Danville.
The street fight began on March 24. Routch was dispatched to a reported knife fight at 5:24 p.m. at the intersection of Lower Mulberry and Church streets. The brother of Irizarry called police to say that Irizarry and Coe were in a fight with Thomas, their landlord, and another man.
Irizarry had a knife on him, but when the police arrived, he dropped the knife on the ground, according to Routch.
Routch handcuffed Irizarry. During questioning, Irizarry said that he had thrown a punch at Thomas for "getting in his brother's face (Coe)." A third person, David Williams had tried to break up the fight.
Thomas said that the fight started over rent and other tools that Irizarry and Coe never paid him for. Thomas said that Irizarry punched him in the back of the head. Thomas told police that since he was hit, he began to fight back.
Thomas is set to appear before District Judge Marvin Shrawder on April 19 at 3:30 p.m.; Irizarry's court date is April 20, 3:30 p.m.; and Coe, April 26, 11 a.m.