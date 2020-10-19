SUNBURY — Three charges, including attempted homicide, were dropped against one of the men allegedly involved in a Nov. 10 shooting.
On Monday, Sherrell, 24, of Erie, appeared via videoconference in front of Judge Paige Rosini with Conflicts Counsel William Cannon for a motion to modify bail, but Sherrell and Cannon withdrew the motion. Ricky Pearson, 23, of Sunbury, is accused of shooting Derek Whitesel four times with a .40 caliber handgun as he watched his friend allegedly fight off Sherrell and Antonio Carpenter, 25, of Highspire, in the first block of Elm Street in Milton last November.
Rosini dismissed a count of attempted criminal homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault and rioting, leaving three counts: a felony count of aggravated assault and two misdemeanors of accomplice to recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Rosini also denied a motion to sever Sherrell's case from Pearson. In previous hearings, Sherrell's original attorney Michael O'Donnell argued that the victim testified Sherrell had nothing to do with the shooting itself and his client did not know that Pearson planned to use a firearm.
Rosini instructed both Cannon and Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward to prepare for trial.
Carpenter already pleaded guilty in June to one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one felony count of fleeing for his involvement in the Nov. 10 shooting. He was immediately sentenced to a minimum of seven months and 19 days — the amount of time Carpenter was in jail while awaiting trial — to a maximum of 23 months followed by 18 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $100 in fines plus court costs and fees.
Pearson faces 10 criminal counts: attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, riot, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon and two conspiracy charges.
Sherrell, who remains a county inmate in lieu of $200,000 cash bail, and Pearson are scheduled for a pre-trial hearing at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 16 in front of Rosini. Pearson, who has been denied bail, also remains a county inmate.