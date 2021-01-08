SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Courthouse has three new cases of COVID-19 this week, according to court administrator Kevin O'Hearn.
All three are currently out but no other staff members need to quarantine, said O'Hearn.
The courthouse remains open to the public.
Register and Recorder Tina Mertz and Prothonotary Jamie Saleski, located in the courthouse, closed their offices to the public in December. The county commissioners reopened all other county buldings on Wednesday after closing them down for approximately four weeks.