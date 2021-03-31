MILTON — Three young children were found living in a Milton home with animal feces and kitty litter across the floor, a ceiling falling down and exposing pipes, and drug paraphernalia sitting out in the open, according to Milton Police Department.
Jessica Sue Aikey, 26, and Gage Owen Newton, 25 — the parents of a 2-year-old and 6-year-old — and Amber Paradis, 28, — the mother of a 2-year-old — are now facing felony child endangerment and other related charges for allowing the children to live in conditions that caused the Milton Borough Code Office to condemn the home at 56 Filbert St. Police said Newton also threatened to kill the Northumberland County Children and Youth workers who came to the house to place the children in alternative care.
The Milton Code Office determined that residence "was in such deplorable conditions that it needed to be condemned," police said. "A report was made that the house was unfit for human habitation and that until severe modifications would be made to the house that no one could reside in it."
Milton Police were dispatched to the President just after 11 a.m. March 24 for a report of screaming. When police knocked on the door, a 6-year-old child answered the door and asked for help, said "mommy fighting," police said.
The police found Aikey and Paradis arguing in the back bedroom, being restrained by their boyfriends, Newton and Dustin Hunt, who all live at the residence. The argument started over cleaning and a car, and it briefly turned physical when Paradis pushed Aikey, police said.
'Complete disarray'
Police found the house in "complete disarray." Animal feces and kitty litter were observed across the floor, debris and multiple items of clothing and clutter were spread around too. The floor was sticky, the walls were covered in filth and an electric outlet was observed to be missing the cover, exposing the wiring. Multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a container containing marijuana were sitting in plain view, police said.
The 2-year-old child was observed carrying drug paraphernalia, police said.
The bathroom toilet was clogged and occupants were using the neighbor's toilet. The living room ceiling had fallen down, exposing pipes, and water was dripping from the second floor onto the living room floor, police said.
Cigarette butts were all over the floor, moldy and expired food was found in the kitchen and dining room. Mice were seen running in the kitchen and inside the stove, police said.
Previous visits from Children and Youth
The Northumberland County Children and Youth Services told police they were at the residence on Feb. 27, March 3 and March 19 for referrals. The cleanliness of the house was addressed on those visits, but the house was not at the degree of dirty that it was on March 24, police said.
Based on the living conditions, coupled with the fact that narcotics were located in the areas accessible to the children and two of the adults are admitted users, it was determined that the children needed to be placed in alternative care. Newton and Aikey screamed and swore at the county workers, police said.
Newton and Aikey agreed on a family member to place the children but continued to be uncooperative when told they were not allowed any unsupervised visits until the investigation was concluded. Newton said he was taking his children fishing that weekend and there was nothing anyone could do to stop him, police said.
Newton said that if they tried to stop him from seeing his children that he would be arrested for murder, police said.
Charges and bail
They were charged by Milton Patrolman Todd Ulrich in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
In addition to the felony count of child endangerment for all three individuals, Newton and Aikey each are facing an additional felony count of child endangerment. All three were all charged with two misdemeanor counts of drug possession. Newton also faces two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Aikey and Paradis also each face one summary count of disorderly conduct.
Aikey, in lieu of $50,000 unsecured bail, and Newton, in lieu of $80,000 unsecured bail, both remain Northumberland County inmates. Paradis is free on $25,000 unsecured bail. They are all scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 12:30 p.m. April 7 in front of Diehl.