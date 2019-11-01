SHAMOKIN — Three people are vying for two seats on Shamokin City Council on Tuesday.
Political newcomer Jennifer Seidel said she wants to be elected because she wants to be the voice of the residents.
"My vision for the future of Shamokin will be considered unorthodox by many people, and I understand the hesitation in considering these ideas," she said. "I began working in the background because I saw a need and wanted to be a part of the solution. But my passion for this city, my home, has driven me to do more and try to make a bigger difference by seeking a seat on city council."
Seidel said she believes Shamokin must start to take a proactive stance.
"From the perspective of a citizen, it seems as if city officials take the approach of simply dealing with the most pressing, current issues," she said. "While there is merit in these actions, we also have to start formulating a strategic plan to move forward. We need to take action for all the citizens of Shamokin.
Seidel said she stands behind the police department bringing business downtown.
"There is a blight problem in Shamokin and all know it," she said. "However, I think we should be focusing on the causes of blight such as homes being abandoned because people cannot afford the taxes, sales to out-of-town slumlords, and menial consequences for repeat offenders. We need to keep engaging the business community but we also have to include the everyday citizens who live here and are watching their neighborhoods deteriorate."
Scott Roughton said he wants to be elected because he has things he wants to complete on the board since he was appointed in January 2018.
"Obviously we have the blight issue and I want to see this get cleaned up," he said.
"We are starting to get more and more businesses to come to Shamokin and I want to be able to continue to be a part of help making this happen."
Roughton said he also wants to remain on the board to continue talks of consolidating the fire departments in the city.
"We are also getting the codes books in order," he said. "I want to have four more years to continue to help get all of these things accomplished."
Denise Brown, who is married to Shamokin Mayor John Brown, said she wants to be on the board because she has been helping her husband for two years and wants to be more hands-on.
"My purpose for running is to continue the positive motivation we have in the city," she said. "I have been a part of it for two years as the mayor's wife and I want to be able to do more."
Denise Brown said if elected she will vote against her husband if need be. "He is not always right," she said. "I will always vote what is best for Shamokin."
Denise Brown said if elected she plans on getting more involved with helping bring business to the downtown, work with state and county officials and do all she can to fight blight.
"I want to find ways to get some of these buildings that are sitting there to get back on the tax rolls," she said. "I want to work hard for Shamokin."