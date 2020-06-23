Criminal charges were filed on Monday by the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office against three Northumberland County Jail inmates for their part in unrelated incidents.
Christopher A. Biddinger, 32, was charged with one count of institutional vandalism (a misdemeanor) for an incident that occurred at the jail on June 4 of this year. Biddinger was under observation in a cell and was secured with handcuffs and a waist belt. He managed to untie the waist belt and, while still handcuffed, struck the security glass with the handcuffs multiple times until the pane fractured. The glass pane is valued at approximately $750. Restitution is being sought in connection with this charge but the official estimate is pending.
Elvis Balbuena, 21, was charged with one count of tampering with fire apparatus (a misdemeanor) for an incident that occurred on June 8. On the incident date, Balbuena stood on the commode in his cell in order to reach and damage the fire suppression sprinkler head. This caused the system to activate, discharging water onto the floor and surrounding area. Restitution in the amount of $350 is sought in connection with the charges but the official estimate is pending.
Derick Kuczynski, 25, was charged with one count of furnishing or attempting to furnish a drug free urine sample (a misdemeanor) at the Northumberland County Probation office on June 16. On that date, probation officer Greg McCreary conducted a search of Kuczynski prior to the test and found a visine bottle attached to his body near his groin area. The bottle contained what appeared to be urine and was wrapped with a small hand warmer in order to keep the sample at the required temperature for testing. Kuczynski was taken into custody by probation officers and transported to the county jail for violating the terms of his supervision. Preliminary hearings are pending in all three cases, said Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.