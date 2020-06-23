Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.