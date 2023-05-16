Three of four Mifflinburg school directors up for re-election have moved on to the General Election, where five seats are up for grabs across three regions on the school board.
Official results are due later this week.
In Region 1, current board member Janell Weaver finished third behind Joshua Moser (509 votes) and Mindy Benfer (373) in a race for two spots. Weaver, who picked up 301 Republican votes, was the only candidate to cross-file, so all three will appear on the ballot in the fall for two spots.
In Region 2, five candidates were battling for two spots. Only Autumn Faust cross-filed, so despite finishing fifth on the Republican ballot, she will move to the fall. Also moving on will be Troy Zimmerman and Carl Emery, the top two finishers. Zimmerman had 591 votes, followed by Emery with 545. Long-time board member Francis Gillot was third with 197 votes and likely won’t appear on the ballot in the fall.
In Region 3, there will be a race in the fall for one seat. Current board member Amy Wehr cross-filed and won the Democratic nod, while Tyler Snook easily won the head-to-head race on the Republican side, securing more than 80 percent of the vote.