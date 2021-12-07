SUNBURY — Three new Shikellamy School Board members and one incumbent took their seats Monday night during the reorganization meeting.
Incumbent Jenna Eister-Whitaker was joined by three political newcomers, Michael Stender, Justin Lenner and Michael Thomas as the newest members of the Shikellamy School Board.
The board also elected current director Wendy Wiest to serve another year as board president and long-time board member Lori Garman to serve as vice president. Both served in the same roles last year.
— Francis Scarcella