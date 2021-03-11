MANDATA — Three candidates are running for the Line Mountain Area School Board in the May 18 primary election.
There are three seats available, but incumbent Linda Gutkowski and newcomer Dr. Richard Huskey, M.D., are competing for the same Region III seat. Gukowski cross-filed and Huskey filed Democrat.
Incumbent Dennis Erdman, school board director of Region II, is running unopposed. He filed for Republican.
Incumbent Michael Bordner, school board director of Region I, did not submit paperwork to be on the ballot for reelection, which leaves his seat vacant in no one runs a write-in campaign.
Eligible candidates can only be on the ballot for the school board seat assigned to where they live.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER