MIFFLINBURG — Three candidates are running for two seats on the Mifflinburg Area School District board of directors, representing Region 2 — Mifflinburg Borough and West Buffalo Township.
The candidates for Region 2 are Democrat Andrew Landes, and Republicans Francis A. Gillott and Dennis Keiser.
Gillott and Keiser are incumbents seeking re-election.
Gillott, who appeared at the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area Candidates night on Wednesday, stressed his experience of 20 years on the board, He said that currently, quality educational programs that help our children prepare for the future is a priority. Also, safety measures to reassure families that they can send their children to school with confidence.
Keiser is the current school board director. As a school board director, he wants to see that the district meets the needs of all students, within our means. The board should provide teachers with a support system to meet today's educational challenges, in a safe environment.
Landis said students, parents, faculty, and staff all have a voice when it involves the success of a student. He does not believe that achievement should be defined by cookie-cutter curriculum or by standardized tests. He advocates educating the whole person by providing opportunities that encompass the mind, body, and spirit.
Meanwhile, two candidates are assured two seats in Region 1, which represents New Berlin, Buffalo and Limestone townships, and a precinct of Union Township. Those two candidates are Jannell Weaver and Mindy Benfer, both are listed on the Democratic and Republican lines.
Region 3, the borough of Hartleton, Hartley Township, and Lewis Township, has one seat open on the board. Only one candidate is running: Amy Wehr is on both the Democratic and Republican lines.