The Selinsgrove Area High School Alumni Association has bestowed the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award to past graduates Craig R. Sholley, Richard P. Mease and Kendra Aucker.
They will receive their awards during the Nov. 6 annual banquet at the high school. The trio will also be recognized during homecoming activities Oct. 15.
Sholley, a 1969 graduate who now lives in Highland, Md., is an internationally acclaimed conservationist and educator who is widely known for his work conserving the world’s endangered Mountain Gorilla population.
Mease, a member of the Class of 1974, lives in Selinsgrove where he has served on the Selinsgrove Council since 2012. He’s involved in several community organizations, including Selinsgrove Projects Inc. and the swimming pool board.
Aucker, a 1979 graduate, is president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and serves on a number of boards, including Transitions of PA and the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission.
Tickets for the Nov. 6 banquet will be available at the High School Office, from any of the Association Activities Committee members, or by contacting Eric Rowe (570) 765-8355 or start@ptd.net. Ticket prices are $20 for association members; $25 for non-members and $6 for children 12 and under.