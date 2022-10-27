SUNBURY — Three Shikellamy graduates will join the Alumni Wall of Distinction on Friday during the second annual ceremony.
Superintendent Jason Bendle and high school Principal Marc Freeman began the program in February 2020 and inducted Amy Martin-Ziegenfuss, class of 91, and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, class of 1987.
"Shikellamy High School is proud to induct the Class of 2022 in the Alumni Wall of Distinction," Freeman said. "All three graduates have made a huge impact in the Susquehanna Valley and the Shikellamy School District community."
The first to be inducted this year is Jonathan Weis, a 1985 graduate and current CEO of Weis Markets.
Freeman said Weis Markets has contributed a tremendous amount to the community and made the Valley a better place to live. "Mr. Weis played a large role in Weis Market's expansion and growth," Freeman said "He serves on numerous local boards and including boards at Susquehanna University."
Next is Andrew Oakes, a 1992 graduate owner of Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC, in Sunbury.
"Fresh Roasted Coffee is one of the fastest growing companies in Pennsylvania," Freeman said. "Mr. Oakes has spent his life giving back to Sunbury and the Shikellamy Community as a coach, parish member of United Lutheran Church, and as a parent of two Shikellamy graduates and a current Junior. Mr. Oakes is extremely proud of his Alma Mater and gives back to the school community in so many ways."
Matthew Beck, a 2000 graduate who currently works for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, is the third nominee this year.
Beck oversaw the final design of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT). The project is a $900 million project involving the construction of approximately 13 miles of new 4-lane highway from north of Selinsgrove to south of Montandon, including a 4,545-foot-long bridge over the West Branch Susquehanna River south of Winfield and a connector roadway to the Veterans Memorial Bridge into Sunbury. It is the largest and most complex transportation project in north central Pennsylvania’s history.
"Personally, I feel we are inducting some amazing graduates," Freeman said. "They serve as an example of what hard work, big dreams, and a high-quality Shikellamy education can provide. Finally, all three are successful in their professional lives, but more importantly, give back to the school and community they grew up in. That says a lot about their character and pride in the Sunbury and Northumberland area. Congratulations to the Class of 2022 distinguished graduates."
Bendle said he is happy for the nominees chosen.
"This is our second class of inductees, and I believe it is a great example of graduates from Shikellamy who have gone on to do great things," he said.
The ceremony takes place at the high school cafeteria at 4:15 p.m. on Friday.