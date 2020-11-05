Three more Valley school districts announced COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including the first two positive cases in Lewisburg and one positive test that lead to teachers and students being quarantined in the Shikellamy School District.
One Shikellamy High School teacher has tested positive for COVID-19 and seven other teachers and a number of students will be quarantined for two weeks following the positive test.
According to Superintendent Jason Bendle, eight staff members and an undetermined amount of students are out of school. The teachers' classes are being covered by substitutes. The school will remain open he said.
"When we have a positive case, according to the Department of Health anyone within six feet for more than 15 minutes must be quarantined," he said Thursday. "These people will be out for 14 days."
Bendle said he has received no word yet on additional positive tests.
Bendle said he received notice Wednesday night that the staff member tested positive. The individual was last in school on Nov. 2.
"The district continues to work with the Department of Health on this matter and contacting families involved in contact tracing."
Bendle said the district is continuing its health and safety plan, which includes wearing face-coverings and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms.
"If your child displays any symptoms or has had direct contact to someone who has tested positive, please keep your child home and the school will work with you to provide your child's schoolwork," he said. "We are grateful to our faculty, staff, and students for their diligence and focus on following our Health and Safety Plan."
Lewisburg
Officials at Lewisburg informed the public Thursday that there are two active cases of COVID-19 within the district.
A high school student and an administrative support employee, both of whom are in different buildings, tested positive for the respiratory disease, according to Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock.
They have no connections to each other and neither has returned to district buildings since they experienced the onset of virus symptoms. Polinchock said the district learned of the student’s case Tuesday and the employee’s Wednesday.
All schools remain open for in-person instruction and athletics will continue. These are the district’s first cases since school reopened Sept. 9.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health was contacted and contact tracing is underway, Polinchock said.
The district took the precaution to contact seven individuals who may have been directly exposed to the virus and have asked them not to report to district buildings until they’re cleared by the Department of Health or their primary care provider, Polinchock said.
“Everybody coming into the building should know that if they weren’t contacted by us … then they really don’t have anything to worry about,” Polinchock said.
The district cited the Department of Health in its message to the public regarding potential contacts: anyone within 6 feet of a COVID-positive person for at least 15 minutes and within 48 hours of the infected person’s onset of symptoms should be tested and quarantine.
Selinsgrove
A day after Selinsgrove officials announced three positive cases between the elementary and high schools, the district announced a person with ties to the middle school has tested positive but has not been in the school since exposure.
Superintendent Frank Jankowski said the individual was not exposed to the virus in school. There will be no need for anyone to quarantine or contact trace, Jankowski said.