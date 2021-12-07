MILTON — The PPL Foundation recently awarded $500,000 in funding to support 12 nonprofit organizations working to improve the lives and well-being of individuals throughout central and eastern Pennsylvania, including a grant for The Improved Milton Experience.
The Improved Milton Experience received a grant of $40,000 to expand its successful STEAM Makerspace and Business Innovation Center to the neighboring communities of Shamokin and Sunbury.
The foundation’s latest investments support programs such as an Innovation and Creation Lab where young adults can develop their STEM skills; a job readiness program for LGBTQ youth; a wetland restoration project; the expansion of a cultural and literacy enrichment initiative for inner-city youth; and a Nurse’s Pantry program that provides basic needs for at-risk students to improve their academic experience and to reduce absenteeism.
The PPL Foundation awards grants in spring and fall. The next grant cycle, for sustaining grants that assist organizations with general operating expenses, begins in January. Interested organizations can apply for grants from $1,000 to $25,000.