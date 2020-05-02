MILTON — The Improved Milton Experience and Chef’s Place/Boiardi Museum and Eatery will hold a Tomato Plant giveaway to encourage the public to create “Victory Gardens.” There will be 1,200 plants available.
The event is in recognition of the 75th Anniversary of V-E Day on May 8, which marks the end of World War II in Europe. Many homes in the United States had Victory Gardens during the war.
There will be non-contact curbside pick-up at the Veterans Memorial on South Front St., Milton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.n. with a limit of six free plants per household.
In addition to recognizing veterans, it is also a “salute” to the many hardworking essential workers during the Covid pandemic with a special recognition of the employees of the Milton Conagra/Chef Boyardee Plant who have been working 24/7 to keep up with market demand during the pandemic.
The event and free giveaway of the tomato plants are a symbolic tribute to Chef Hector Boiardi who established, along with his brothers Mario and Paul, the Chef Boyardee Food Products Co. in Milton in 1937. The Milton site was selected primarily because of the region’s capabilities to provide the primary product ingredient — tomatoes.
The Chef Boyardee plant manufactured many of the rations to feed the soldiers during WW2. In 1942 the company was awarded the prestigious Army Navy “E” Award for manufacturing excellence.
During the tomato plant give away, the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program will provide information and helpful tips for beginning gardeners on establishing a Victory Garden. In addition, recipients will also receive the link to watch recordings the Victory Garden Reinvented webinar series.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER