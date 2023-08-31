Tires that sit around collecting rainwater are breeding habitats for mosquitos, bugs capable of transmitting West Nile Virus. In an effort to reduce these breeding grounds across the county, the Northumberland County Conservation District will hold a tire collection event next month.
The event, for Northumberland County residents, will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 in the Sunbury Community Pool parking lot at 249 Memorial Drive in Sunbury.
"This is a great opportunity to properly dispose of unused tires affordably," Madison Rodarmel, mosquito-borne disease control coordinator, said.
A $1 disposal fee will be charged per tire and only passenger tires free of debris will be accepted. A passenger tire is no taller than 48 inches and no wider than 14 inches, Rodarmel added.
"This will be a drive-through event, and residents are being asked not to leave their vehicles at any point in time," the coordinator said. "Check-in, accepting payment, and unloading of tires will be handled by conservation district staff."
Pre-registration is required and county residents will be asked for the following information: name, phone number, email address, address, township of residence, number of tires for disposal and how they heard about the event, according to Rodarmel.
Tires will be accepted on a first-come first-serve basis. Pre-registration can be completed by emailing Rodarmel at mosquito@nccdpa.org or calling 570-495-4665 ext. 303.