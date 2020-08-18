DANVILLE — Today is the last day for small businesses to apply for the Montour County Small Business & Tourism Grant administered by the Montour County Commissioners, Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler said.
The online applications must be filed by 11:59 p.m.
The grant, which will provide up to $15,000 in funds to qualifying businesses, is intended to provide qualifying businesses an amount equal to five months of the business’ fixed cost budget. A statutory clause states that “priority” is to be given to businesses that did not receive a loan or grant through the Federal Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Disaster Loan Program.
Grant applications must be completed and submitted through the Central Susquehanna Community Foundations’ grant website. To access the grant application, go to www.csgiving.org. Click on the homepage banner COVID-19 Relief Block Grants (Small Business/Tourism Grant Program) Montour Counties.
For questions about the online grant application, contact Christine Orlando, CSCF Senior Program Officer, corlando@csgiving.org, 570-752-3930, extension 2.