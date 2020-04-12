Soon after Scott Bolick restocks the shelves of his Family Dollar store with packages of toilet paper each week, it disappears.
Customers still are cleaning out his toilet paper stock, even as the product lasts a bit longer on the shelves at other area stores.
Toilet paper has been notoriously hard to find in recent weeks following the state-ordered shutdowns of non-essential businesses and stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19 fears. A check with several area stores on Sunday found some, but not a lot, in stock, even at grocery stores that limit two packages per customer.
"Pretty much each brand we carry we get enough to fill the shelves up," said Bolick, store manager of the Sunbury Family Dollar. "I was running out to the truck filling the shelves. By mid-week, it was already gone."
The Family Dollar toilet paper shelves were empty on Sunday, as were the shelves for the product at the Lewisburg GIANT. Two local Walmart stores, near Lewisburg and in Hummels Wharf, had only generic toilet tissue for 60 cents for a pack of four rolls, with a limit of one per customer. The shelves where other brands sit were bare.
The Selinsgrove Weis Markets still had some variety of brands, from Charmin at $10 for 12 mega rolls to $7 for 12 rolls of the Weis brand.
"It started out as a panic buy because of people's fear of being quarantined, then it was a panic buy because people were buying it up and hoarding," Bolick said. "It's just a domino effect."
He said customers have been polite and no fights or arguments have broken out. Once in a while, somebody would say something if somebody was too close standing in line.
Anna Baker, a Bucknell University assistant professor of psychology, said there are a number of reasons for purchasing habits during a crisis.
"Hoarding or stockpiling makes people feel like they are in control of something (which is needed in a situation where much is out of our control and unpredictable) and alleviates an immediate fear — a shortage," Baker wrote in an email response. "It is a short-term coping mechanism that works to some extent. If you stockpile a product, that momentary anxiety of a shortage is alleviated."
Another reason: "Herd mentality makes us feel like if everyone else feels something is important to do or buy, and everyone else is panicking, we should too. We see other people going out and buying a bunch of a product and then feel anxiety that we need to as well."
Baker added, "This leads to a self-fulfilling prophecy because it is this behavior of everyone buying the product that then leads to an actual shortage and confirms our fear and reinforces the behavior, so that when it is restocked, our initial reaction is to want to buy as much as possible so we aren't in that situation again, leading to that situation happening over and over."