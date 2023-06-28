John Wayne once said, “Tomorrow is the most important thing in life. Comes into us at midnight very clean. It’s perfect when it arrives and puts itself in our hands. I hope we’ve learned something from yesterday.”
Throughout the past thirteen years we’ve spent in school, we’ve learned how to complete complex math problems, how to balance chemical equations, important historical dates and events, but we’ve also learned important life lessons and skills that we will take with us to the next chapter in our lives, and beyond that.
During elementary school, we learned about friendship, manners, and how to treat people kindly. During middle school, we began to have more responsibility with our schoolwork, personal relationships, and extracurricular activities. During high school, all these qualities and traits we learned culminated into one. We learned time-management skills when we woke up early for class, participated in after school activities, did our homework, and studied for a big test all in the same day. And even with everything going on related to school, we still made time for the people that matter most to us, such as family and friends, because those qualities we learned during elementary school still matter to us.
As we move on to the next stage in our life, no matter what that might look like, I want us all to remember that learning never stops. Now that probably sounds corny, and we’ve been hearing that from our teachers all our lives, but it’s true. Learning happens every day even when we don’t realize it. Most importantly, learn from what happened yesterday and today to make tomorrow better. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes either. Mistakes are what make you stronger. Learning from yesterday’s mistakes helps make tomorrow more promising. We’re all going to make an impact on our community one way or another, and learning is the most important tool we have to ensure that the impact we have on others is positive.
I’d like to personally thank all my teachers, from kindergarten to my college professors at Bloomsburg this year, because every one of you has impacted me in a unique and personal way that has allowed me to become who I am today. Thank you to all the families and friends sitting here today sharing this experience with us, we couldn’t have made it here without you. To my peers, keep taking chances, keep having fun, and most importantly, never stop learning from your mistakes. I’ll leave you today with one last quote from John Wayne. “What’s the secret of success? Right decisions. How do you make the right decisions? Experience. How do you get experience? Wrong decisions.” Thank you, and congratulations Class of 2023!