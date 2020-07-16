U.S. Senator Pat Toomey is featured on a new online platform, A Starting Point, by actor Chris Evans (Captain America) to help constituents better understand the issues of the day.
ASP's mission is “to create a bipartisan channel of communication and connectivity between Americans and their elected officials with the goal of creating a more informed electorate.”
Toomey answered such questions as: What inspired you to get into politics?; what do you think can be done to create a more bipartisan environment in Washington?; and how do you address gun safety without infringing upon the Second Amendment?
To see Toomey answer these questions, and more visit https://www.astartingpoint.com/contributors/pat-toomey_cxj9paNYA
— RICK DANDES