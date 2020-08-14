The Humane Society of the United States and the Humane Society Legislative Fund has presented U.S. Senator Pat Toomey with the Pennsylvania 2019 Legislator of the Year Award for his efforts to protect animals by sponsoring the Prevent Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. The PACT Act was legislation that outlaws a heinous form of animal abuse known as "crushing," where deranged individuals maim and torture animals. It was signed into law in November 2019.
“I'm honored to receive the HSUS Pennsylvania Legislator of the Year award,” Toomey said on Thursday. “The Humane Society of the United States is a great partner and played an integral role in the multi-year fight to get the landmark PACT Act across the goal line.”
— RICK DANDES