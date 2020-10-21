SUNBURY — A second district judge recused himself from hearing a case involving a Shamokin man who is accused of threatening a Shamokin City Councilwoman.
Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey recused himself prior to a preliminary hearing Tuesday involving Joe Leschinskie, 36, of Pine St., who faces misdemeanor terroristic threat charges.
Stark said following a Sept. 14 Shamokin City Council meeting Leschinskie threatened Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and her husband.
Leschinskie was arrested and released on $5,000 secured bail.
In a criminal complaint filed, Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark said Leschinskie attempted to provoke a physical altercation with Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and her husband.
Leschinskie's attorney, Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, requested Toomey recuse himself because Toomey prosecuted Leschinskie in 2008, while Toomey was working as a Northumberland County District Attorney.
Toomey listened and took a short recess. When he returned, he said he would recuse himself from the case.
Toomey was given the case after Shamokin District Judge John Gembic also recused, but did not cite a reason for his recusal.
Rudisnki said after the hearing that Toomey "did the right thing."
Now the case will be appointed to either Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole or Milton District Judge Mike Diehl. If either of those judges can't hear the case, then a senior district judge would be appointed.
Rudisnki asked Toomey to take Leschinskie off of supervision as part of his bail restrictions, but Toomey denied the request.
Northumberland County Court President Judge Charles Saylor will now appoint a judge and time for the preliminary hearing.
Leschinskie pleaded not guilty to the charges.
