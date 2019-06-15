1. The half-size replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, the moving wall, will be on display at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds around the clock at Gate 5 through 9 a.m. Monday. The visit is sponsored by the Bloomsburg and Millville American legions and the Benton Veterans of Foreign Wars. The wall will be staffed throughout the day with security in the evenings.
2. Various performers will participate in Rock the Pond in Middleburg, from noon to 11 p.m. today at Charles Park, 196 South Charles St.
The headlining bands are Invictum, The Art of Deception, Ace and the Kings. Other bands will perform through the day, including Etheracide, The Mongols, 2 Sad Bois, Pleasure Kills, Diversifyed, Saints & Pitchers, Future Trash Band and Jason Yoder. Food will be available and vendors will be on hand.No alcohol is permitted on the park grounds. Tickets are $10. Search for Rock The Pond on Facebook for information.
3. Summerfest, from noon to 4 p.m. today at R.B. Winter State Park, 17215 Buffalo Road, will include presenters and guides for several outdoors programs, including a mushroom walk and talk, edible wild plants and geocaching.
A complete agenda of events will be available at the on-site Halfway Run Environmental Learning Center. Call 570-966-1455 for information.
4. Weather forecast aside, thunder is expected in Kulpmont on Sunday, for the 17th Great Kulpmont Cruise. Event organizers have added a fun run for motorcycles being labeled “Thunder in Kulpmont.” The bikes will rumble through Kulpmont at approximately 2:15 p.m., followed by Knoebels costume characters.
Cruiser registration is at 10 a.m. and vehicles will be judged between noon and 2:30 p.m. with the cruise beginning at 3 p.m.Food, including breakfast, will be available at the Holy Angels picnic area behind the church on Scott Street all day. There will also be door prizes and music. Rain date is June 23. Call 570-373-3561 for information.
5. A portion of River Road in Lewisburg will once again be closed to motor vehicles for Walk It! Bike It!’s River Road Holiday from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The stretch of road from North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane — by the main entrance to RiverWoods — will be closed to allow individuals, families and groups to enjoy the surrounding scenery on foot, bicycles or scooters.
For more information, visit LewisburgNeighborhoods.org/river-road-holiday.