1. The three-person play "The Children" will be at the Alvina Kraus Theatre in Bloomsburg at 7:30 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday. Longtime ensemble powerhouse performers Laurie McCants, James Goode and Elizabeth Dowd tells the story of Hazel and Robin, retired nuclear scientists, living a life of relative seclusion in the wake of a recent nuclear meltdown when an old co-worker shows up in their kitchen with shocking memories and tough questions. Tickets are available at www.bte.org or by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181.
2. Zing Productions' Both Theater will host a Comedy Night at 328 Mill St., Danville, at 8 p.m. tonight. Hosted by Zack Hammond, who was the headliner in the first Comedy Night event in December, the event this Saturday will feature comics Ellen Doyle and Mike Grady. Tickets are $5.
3. Gift Card Bingo will be held at both St. John's United Church of Christ in New Columbia and at Middleburg Moose Lodge 1229, both at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both events are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The New Columbia event benefits Penn State THON, which supports research for pediatric cancer, and the Middleburg event supports the Middleburg Area Boy Scouts Troop of America Troop 415.
4. The Harrisburg Christian Performing Arts Center's Winne the Pooh production hosts a community family fun night from 6 to 9 p.m. today at 1000 S. Eisenhower Blvd., Middletown. It's an event of games, crafts and a movie. Tickets are $5 per person.
5. "Unleashing the Power of Prayer" will be presented from 9 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Himelreich Free Christian Library at 18 Market St., Lewisburg. It is led by Dan and Gloria McDatt. Refreshments are served.