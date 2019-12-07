1. Danville’s Hometown Holiday Weekend features a series of free events along Mill Street throughout Saturday and Sunday.
Sponsored by the Danville Business Alliance, Santa Claus will be visiting Santa’s Cottage from noon to 3 p.m. at Canal Park. Knack Creative Studio will host an ornament-making event from 3 to 5 p.m. A yule log and tree lighting at Canal Park begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by caroling at 6 p.m.
An actor’s portrayal of author Clement C. Moore will be held at the former Abigail’s Attic, at 564 Mill St., at 3 and 5 p.m. Moore wrote “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Students from the Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) Organization at Danville High School will participate in the presentation. Admission to this event is one coin of any amount.
The Moore program returns Sunday at 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday also offers a puppet show at Kiddie Korner Boutique at 2 p.m. and free carriage rides from noon to 4 p.m.
Check the Calendar section of The Daily Item’s weekend editions for a full list of Christmas events throughout the Valley.
2. The Holiday Film Series at Campus Theatre on Market Street in Lewisburg continues Saturday with a 2 p.m. showing of “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday, with doors at 1:30 p.m.
Admission is free and open to the public. A non-perishable food donation is suggested.
3. Susquehanna University hosts a University Symphonic Band Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stretansky Concert Hall. The concert hall is located in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art at the Susquehanna University campus in Selinsgrove.
Under the direction of Eric L. Hinton, the Symphonic Band offers a program of music by women composers, including a performance of Asha Srinivasan’s “Shadjamaalika,” which combines the moods and colors of various Indian ragas with Western compositional practices. This event is free and open to the public.
4. Sensory-friendly Santa will be at the Susquehanna Mall from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday. Sponsored by Autism Speaks, the program is open to children of all ages and abilities.
Families of children with autism and other special needs can enjoy a visit with Santa in a subdued and calm environment. The event is free. Keepsake photo packages will be available for purchase. Visit the Events page at www.autismspeaks.org to register.
5. The Bucknell Gamelan Ensemble will perform a free, public concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts Atrium at Bucknell University, Lewisburg.
Under the direction of music professor Bethany Collier, the Gamelan Ensemble invites students of all majors and backgrounds to learn and perform traditional and new music of Indonesia.