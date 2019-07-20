1. The Danville Heritage Festival continues today with a quoit tournament at Hess Recreation Area, a tennis tournament at the Danville Middle School, a 5K run-walk at the school, a classic car cruise-in in downtown Danville, antique farm machinery on display at F.Q. Hartman Recreaiton Area, living history demonstrations, food vendors, live music and historical speakers at the school, a huge parade commemorating Danville American Legion's 100th birthday in downtown Danville, a block party at Cole's Hardware and fireworks over the Susquehanna River at dusk.
Sunday's events include tennis tournament finals, garden tours and a hymn sing by the Susquehanna River.
2. The Perry County Council of Arts will hold a summer fundraiser "Arts & Drafts" from noon to 10 p.m. today at River Bend Hop Farm and Brewery, 1800 Lower Bailey Road, Newport.
There will be craft beer, art, music, food and more. There will be free entry with family-friendly fun from noon to 6 p.m. and a ticketed event from 6 to 10 p.m. with access to the private upper level with live music by the Palm City Ramblers, complimentary beverages and an appetizer spread.
A silent auction will run throughout the day ending at 8 p.m. Guest admission, part of food and drink sales, the silent aucton and direct donations will support the council.
3. The After Hours Band swing band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. today at the bandstand of the Trevorton Park recreation area. This is part of the free summer concert series.
4. The West Branch Men's Barbershop Chorus will entertain at 7 p.m. today at Central Oak Heights tabernacle, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton. A freewill offering will be accepted.
5. The 51st Annual Dutch Days fair concludes today at Basom Park, Richfield. Rides, live music, and a 4 p.m. parade highlight the day’s festivities. There will be a Chinese auction as well as the Richfield Antique Roadshow, where attendees can bring and have their own antiques appraised.