1. Take in a Leap Day celebration today, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Danville's Thomas Beaver Free Library' community room. The celebration will include a basket raffle, free crafts for children all day, homemade food for sale, live entertainment, and a book sale. The library is at 317 Ferry Street.
2. The Montour Area Recreation Commission is holding two maple sugaring open houses this year — the first is today, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Drive, Danville. Attendees will see first hand how maple syrup is made. The second event is Mar. 14, noon-4 p.m.
3. If you like championship-caliber college basketball, The Susquehanna River Hawks (19-7. 11-3 in conference) host the Scranton (19-7, 10-4 in conference) in the Landmark Conference title game, 7 p.m. tonight at the Orlando Houts Gymnasium on the SU campus.
4. Grammy Award-winning comic Lewis Black — perhaps best known as a former regular on John Stewart's The Daily Show — will perform in Williamsport today, 7:30 p.m., at the Community Arts Center (220 West Fourth Street). Black is facetiously calling his tour "It Gets Better Every Day." Tickets range from $49.92 to $60.32.
5. The Susquehanna University Orchestra will perform The Third Symphony of Florence Price, the first African American to have a work performed by a major symphony orchestra. 7:30 p.m. today in Stretansky Concert Hall. Admission is free and open to the public.