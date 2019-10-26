1. The Dead of Night masquerade ball and concerts takes place at the Old Milton Shoe Factory at 700 Hepburn St., Milton. Doors open at 6 p.m. today and the event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 at the door. Hosted by Reign of Terror Entertainment, the five-hour event will feature five stage performers, musical performers and a D.J. Anyone attending must be 21 years or older and wear a costume or all black to enter.
2. The final night of the season of the Elysburg Haunted House starts at 7 p.m. today. The 43rd annual event is held at the Elysburg Gun Club at Gun Club Road & Route 487, Elysburg. The cost is $15 a person.
3. The Susquehanna Valley Chorale's "Serenade to Music" will be held at 7:30 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. Adults are $20 and students are $8; youth age 12 and under are free. The event will feature the music of Ralph Vaughan Williams. There will be a pre-performance talk by Dr. Gary Boerckel, professor emeritus of Lycoming College in Williamsport.
4. Runaway Stroller provides a Sunday afternoon of live music from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Rd, Sunbury. Doors open at 11 a.m. It's a $5 cover. Lite fare and drink specials are included.
5. The Billtown Brass Halloween Spooktacular begins Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for students. Billtown Brass performs the music under the direction of Rick Coulter. Costumes are encouraged.