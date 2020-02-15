1. Volunteers from Mostly Mutts, a no-kill animal shelter, in Sunbury, will hold a “meet and greet” event from 10 a.m until 3 p.m. at Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson, 317 Montour Blvd, in Danville today.
Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about Mostly Mutts and the adoption process and introduce several dogs available for adoption. For more information, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.
2. The Lehigh Valley Zoo will be at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum starting at 10 a.m.
The event is being held at 2 W. Seventh St., from 10 a.m. until noon.
The day will include a conservation-themed interactive zoo experience with live animals including a two-toed sloth and African penguin.
Tickets are required for the zoo experience, even for museum members. Tickets are $6.50 per person for non-members and free for museum members. Visit www.the-childrens-museum.org or call 570-389-9206 for more information.
3. An adult night will be held at The Cornerstone Coffee House, in Northumberland, tonight.
The Coffee House will be open from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
A donation of $10 will be collected and people can enjoy an open “coffee” bar, desserts and snacks, and complimentary childcare on site.
The Cornerstone Coffee House is located in the lower level of Christ United Methodist Church on Front and King streets.
For more information, visit Facebook at “CUMC Cornerstone Coffee House” or by contacting Jennifer Vovakes at 570-452-6040 orcumccornerstonecoffeehouse@gmail.com.
4. There will be a dinner theater in Richfield starting at 1 p.m. today.
The show, "Conundrum on the Crackerjack Cruise", by Nancy Bond, presented at 5:30 p.m. at Richfield Life Ministries Church.
The show producers say "Climb aboard the luxury ship — Grand Jubilation."
Guests will get a meal and be introduced to some unique characters that are traveling among you.
After an evening of drama, interaction, and laughter, discover that one of the passengers has resorted to crime. Guests will be needed to discover who did it? How? And why?
For reservations, contact the church office at 717-694-3490, online at Theater.RichfieldLife.com. The cost is $12.50 per person and $6.50 for children 10 and under.
5. On Sunday the Milton Historical Society's 2020 Lecture Series will feature "Betsy Ross" An American Icon, by Jill Lawrence.
Lawrence, an actress, will present the lecture in first-person at 2 p.m. at the Milton Area High School Library.
Witness a portrayal of the life of one of the nation's most famous personalities and the controversy over her role in making the American flag, lecture officials said.