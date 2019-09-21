1. The Front Street Station will host a benefit for former Valley wrestling star Joel Newman on tonight.
Rock ‘n’ roll music will blare through the Front Street Station when three bands get together in support of Newman who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease.
Newman, 55, of Selinsgrove, was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, and Sunbury resident and fellow wrestler John Supsic said he wanted to do something for his fellow wrestling brother, he said.
The benefit will be held from 6-11 p.m. and will include bands Gentlemen East, Kinsey, and Invictum. $20 admission. All proceeds go to Joel's medical bills.
2. Country music star Jason Aldean will bring his worldwide tour called "Ride All Night Tour" to the Bryce Jordan Center, in State College today.
Aldean will bring musical guests Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver. at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets available at www.Ticketmaster.com or the Bryce Jordan Center Box Office.
3. Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. will host a cruise-in held from 6-9 p.m. at the Wal-Mart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, along Route 15 today.
All years, makes and models are welcome. The event will feature '50s and '60s music, door prizes, hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks and vendors.
For more information call 570-490-0860 or visit www.susquehannavalleycarts.com.
4. RiverWoods Senior Living Community will host its 28th Annual Car and Tractor Show today.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. at 270 RidgeCrest Circle.
For the first time ever, RiverWoods will have an antique tractor category, along with 24 classes of cars.
First, second and third place trophies will be awarded in all classes by a panel of judges. Trophies will also be presented for the People’s Choice and Residents’ Choice awards. Dash plaques will be given to all participants in the show, and the first 50 that pre-register will receive 2019 car and tractor show t-shirts.
The event is free to the public.
Parking is $3 per vehicle not being shown.
Food and beverage concessions are available, featuring a variety of foods such as soup, apple dumplings, pulled pork, chicken and funnel cakes.
Interested individuals can register Saturday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and pay $15 at the gate.
5. The Millersburg Area Art Association will host its "On The Porch Series" today.
Arts member Carrie Feidt returns to the Gallery on the Square, 226 Union St., for one last session.
Artists can learn her process as she works on her latest piece.
Feidt will be "on the porch" from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. during regular gallery hours.