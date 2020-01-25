1. The 32nd Annual Early Bird Sports Expo continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. The event features 19-year-old Mackenzie Fish offering rope trick demonstrations, fly fishing guidance by Frank Angelo, plenty of outfitters, 120 food and outdoor product vendors and Pennsylvania Game Commission hunter safety courses. General admission for the show is $6.50 after using a $6 coupon on the expo's website at www.earlybirdexpo.net. Children 12 and under and military personnel are free and seniors are discounted.
2. Christian radio station WFBM hosts is the annual Shareathon event on Saturday and Sunday at Faith Baptist Church/WFBM Radio Ministries at 85 Snyder Ave., Beaver Springs. The fundraiser includes an open house, live concerts, presentations and preaching sessions starting at 9 a.m.
3. The Axe and the Fiddle play from 9 a.m. to midnight at the Selinsgrove Hotel at 225 N. Market St. The winter concert series is hosted by Selinsgrove Projects Inc.
4. The students of the Uptown Music Collective will present Captain Fantastic and the Piano Man at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. The performance, which is also the school's yearly fundraising performance that raises funds for the school's scholarship and education programs, is a tribute to Sir Elton John and Billy Joel. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and is $20 at the door.
5. The Milton Historical Society's 2020 Lecture Series features "How the Narrow Gauge Railroads Transformed Life in the White Deer Valley in the Early 20th Century" at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Milton Area High School Library. The event is presented by Tim Bittner, local historian.