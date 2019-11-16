1. There are even more reasons to visit the free Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, Pine and East Market streets, Danville, from 10 a.m. to noon today. It will celebrate its 15th anniversary with free birthday cake and ice cream for everyone. It features dozens of trains, a model merry-go-round that children and adults can play with, and 30 new pushbuttons that activate the exhibit’s operating attractions. More than 1,000 icicle lights decorate the display.
2. Another Hidden Lewisburg Walking Tour put on by Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg will begin at 1 and 3 p.m. today at Third and Market streets. This tour will be geared toward kids, or really anyone first grade and up. The only requirement is the ability to walk about a mile, slowly. The tour will feature locations and topics that may be of particular interest to young people as well as the young at heart — like former locations of skating rinks and candy stores and information about the past and future of the park and playground.
3. The Bucknell University Orchestra will perform a free concert at 7:30 tonight in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. With a repertoire ranging from the great orchestral classics to Broadway and film music, the Bucknell Orchestra is recognized throughout the region for its diverse, imaginative programs and quality performances.
4. The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale, will present its fall concert, A Veteran’s Day Salute at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, near Lewisburg. Patriotic music including A Tribute to Our Armed Services and America the Beautiful will be featured by the entire choral ensemble. Several singers will be featured as soloists. Tickets are $10/adults, $5/youth, and free for children 6 and under and can be purchased at the door, at www.SVCMusic.org/sv-youth-chorale/svyc-tickets/or by calling 570-547-0455.
5. If you haven't had enough of trains, the nonprofit Loose Ties Model Railroad Club will present a free operating display, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Silver Moon Flea Market along Route 15, two miles north of Lewisburg.