1. Santa makes his grand entrance at the Susquehanna Valley Mall as part of the mall's 41st Annual Holiday Parade this morning, 9 a.m-noon. The parade will begin at the back of the former J.C. Penny Building and proceed along the outskirts of the mall's parking lot. It will stop at the mall entrance near Garfield's Restaurant & Pub. Some of the participating high school marching bands are from Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Line Mountain, Millersburg, and possibly Lewisburg.
2. Local historian John Moore visits Sunbury's Market House this morning to tell true stories about the early days of Sunbury, Northumberland, and Northumberland County. He'll also read from his latest book, "1780: Year of Revenge," which takes place in the Susquehanna Vallery. Moore can be found just inside the market's Woodlawn Avenue entrance from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
3. If live classical music is your bent, the Susquehanna University Orchestra will perform Clara Schumann's Concerto for Piano and Orchestra among other works from 7:30-9:30 tonight at Stretansky Concert Hall, located in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art, on the university's campus. Free and open to the public.
4. The McEwensville Garden Club Holiday Show continues today and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the McEwensville Community Center. This year's theme is "Hark the Herald Angels Sing." There is a suggested donation of $3 at the door, and the proceeds go to support scholarships for seniors at Warrior Run and Montgomery high schools.
5. The issue of sustainability is the topic of a discussion by Derek Martin, sustainability coordinator to Susquehanna University, Sunday at 9:15 a.m., St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Martin will speak about initiatives taken by SU to make their campus sustainable. Free and open to the public.