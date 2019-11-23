1. Santa makes his grand entrance at the Susquehanna Valley Mall as part of the  mall's 41st Annual Holiday Parade this morning, 9 a.m-noon. The parade will begin at the back of the  former J.C. Penny Building and proceed along the  outskirts  of the  mall's parking lot. It will stop at the mall entrance near Garfield's  Restaurant & Pub. Some of the participating high school marching bands are from Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Line Mountain, Millersburg, and possibly Lewisburg.

2. Local historian John Moore visits Sunbury's Market House this morning to tell true stories about the early days of Sunbury, Northumberland, and Northumberland County. He'll also read from his latest book, "1780: Year of Revenge," which takes place in the Susquehanna Vallery. Moore can be found just inside the  market's Woodlawn Avenue entrance from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

3. If live classical music is your bent, the Susquehanna University Orchestra will perform Clara Schumann's Concerto for Piano and  Orchestra among other  works from 7:30-9:30 tonight at Stretansky Concert Hall, located in  the Cunningham Center for Music and Art, on the university's campus. Free and open to the  public.

4. The McEwensville Garden Club Holiday Show continues today and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the McEwensville Community Center. This year's theme is "Hark the Herald Angels Sing."  There is a suggested donation of $3 at the  door, and the proceeds go to support scholarships for seniors at Warrior Run  and Montgomery high schools.  

5. The issue of  sustainability is the topic of a discussion by Derek Martin, sustainability coordinator to Susquehanna University, Sunday at 9:15 a.m., St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Martin will speak about initiatives taken by SU to make their campus sustainable. Free and  open to the public.

 

 

 

