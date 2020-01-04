1. The free Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, Pine and East Market streets, Danville, is still chugging along. It is open from 10 a.m. to noon today with dozens of trains, a model merry-go-round that children and adults can play with, and 30 new pushbuttons that activate the exhibit’s operating attractions.
2. Get the Inside Scoop on Soil from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14. The Union County Conservation District will share the inside scoop on soil layers, erosion and the importance of healthy soil. Each child will build his or her own soil layers using pudding, Oreos and gummy worms for an extra tasty treat. The program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for children of all ages.
3. A Christmas sing begins at 7 tonight at Faith United Methodist Church, Second and Arch streets, Sunbury. Sing some favorite carols, and the choir and handbells will also share in the music. Parking is available behind the church, off Woodlawn Avenue.
4. The Joseph Priestley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will host Professor Judith Grisel of Bucknell University's Department of Psychology and Neuroscience on Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg. Grisel is an internationally recognized behavioral neuroscientist with expertise in pharmacology and genetics whose research focuses on determining the root causes of drug addiction. Her recent research helps explain the different trajectories of alcohol abuse in men and women. She is the author of the New York Times bestselling book Never Enough: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction. The program is free and open to the public. There will be time for coffee and conversation preceding the program, from 10 to 10:30. All are welcome.
5. If bingo is your game, head to Brumbach’s Auction, Route 147, south of Sunbury, on Sunday. Doors open at noon and games begin at 2 p.m. This will benefit the James Brumbach Sr. Memorial Fund. The buffet is $8 per person.