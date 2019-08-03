1. The 8th Annual Service 1st Charity Duck Derby will take place at noon today on the Danville/Riverside Bridge.
Adults 18 and older are eligible to purchase one duck for $5 or a flock of five ducks for $20, with no limit on the number of tickets purchased.
Tickets are available at the event
During the event, six finalists will be randomly selected from more than 3,000 rubber ducks that will be placed into the river. Each ticket number corresponds with a duck. If your ticket number matches the first five ducks to cross the finish line, you could win up to $500.
Arrive at 11 a.m. in the parking lot located near Zamboni Park on West Front Street. There will be children's activities, refreshments, and visit with the mascot Crissie. Funds raised will benefit Bridges Out of Poverty, Mifflinburg Hose Company and Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
2. The Snyder County Tractor Pullers Association will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. today at the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association showgrounds.
There will be seven classes of action: Hot Stock, Farm Stock, 2.5 Diesel 4x4, 3.0 Limited Pro Diesel Trucks; 8,500 R.W.Y.B., Limited Pro Stock/Super Farm; plus 10,000 open. Admission is $8. Children 12 and younger are free. No alcoholic beverages allowed. for more infor visit sctpapullers.com or call 570 765-8581.
3. Music lovers may enjoy the debut of Beatle Metal Mania at 8 p.m. tonight at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave, in Sunbury. The event is for ages 21 and older.
4. Sunbury will also host "Oldies Night with Jerry Whitenight," tonight from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
There is no cover charge and for more information call 570 286-5002.
5. The Sunbury City Band will perform at 7 p.m. tonight at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Rd., in Milton.
The event will take place rain or shine. A freewill offering will be accepted and there will be shuttle transportation provided from parking field to the tabernacle.