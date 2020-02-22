1. The 31st Annual Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis Inc. (PACFI) Chili Cookoff & Auction begins at 10 this morning and auctions begin at 1 p.m. at the Scarlet D, 264 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. The chili cookoff cost is $15 for single entries, $25 for two entries and $30 for three entries (entries must be received by noon).
2. The Union County Historical Society will offer the program "Native Americans of Central Pennsylvania” at 11 a.m. today at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. The event is free and open to the public. To reserve seats: 570-523-1172.
3. The Bucknell University Orchestra will play a free concert at 7:30 tonight in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. With a repertoire ranging from the great orchestral classics to Broadway and film music, the Bucknell Orchestra is recognized throughout the region for its diverse, imaginative programs and quality performances.
4. Harpo fans can hear Gas House Alley, featuring John "Lloyd" Kistner and Billy "Rock" Kerstetter, founding members of Harpo, perform from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave., Sunbury. The event has no cover charge.
5. "Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story" will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. "Buddy" tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22. In 18 short months, the Texas-born boy revolutionized the face of contemporary music influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen. To purchase tickets: https://www.caclive.com/event/broadway-buddy/