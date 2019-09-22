1. Sunbury City Council meets Monday night and is expected to vote on the hiring of a new police officer.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Officer in Charge Brad Hare continue their efforts to bring the department back to full staff by proposing another officer be approved by council to be hired full-time.
If council approves the hire, it would be the fourth new officer added this year and would raise the department to eight full-time officers and two part-time officers.
Council meets at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, 225 Market St.
2. A preliminary hearing for the state constable charged with ethics violations and bribery is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday in Chester County.
Michael Robel, 58, of Shamokin, was charged last month by Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan with three felonies: two counts of an ethics violation and one count of bribery as well as one misdemeanor ethics violation.
Prosecutors allege Robel had been hired to do private security work for Sunoco Pipeline's Mariner East Project in Chester County and used his position as an elected law enforcement official to hire himself out for personal profit. He also did not report his income on a statement of financial interest, prosecutors allege.
3. The 41st annual Selinsgrove Market Festival will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event, sponsored by Selinsgrove Projects Inc. and held in the borough’s downtown, will feature more than 140 vendors of food, arts and crafts. There will also be live entertainment, kids games, a hotdog eating contest and a race car simulator among the attractions.
4. Montour County’s Board of Commissioners will announce a plan to fund the Montour Preserve and Montour Area Recreation Commission parks and trails on a long-term basis at its meeting Tuesday.
Funding for the preserve, where the county manages recreational programs and facilities, expires in September 2020. The board meeting is at 11 a.m. in the courthouse, 253 Mill St., Danville.
5. The Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services operating board tentatively meets at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss ongoing negotiations with William Cameron Engine Company.
The regional fire board would control financial oversight of the Lewisburg-based fire station. Negotiations to finalize control of the board, allowing greater municipal oversight of spending, have dragged on for years.
A revised intergovernmental agreement and a separate financial services agreement each are under review by the fire board.
The concept of CSFES is to create a regional fire service but at the moment, the Lewisburg station would be its only member. Municipalities that joined CSFES are East Buffalo Township, Buffalo Township, Lewisburg and Kelly Township.