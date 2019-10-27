1. The Montour County Area Recreation Commission board is expected to approve an increase of the hotel tax from 3-to-5 percent to fund the commission on a long-term basis. The board meets Monday night at 7 in the county human services building. The Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau, which administers the tax, and the county commissioners have already approved the plan, which goes into effect Jan. 1 to fund commission parks and recreation including programs and maintenance at the Montour Preserve.
2. East Buffalo Township Supervisors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss and potentially vote on a preliminary version of the 2020 operating budget. Supervisors also are expected to discuss a vacancy on the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority board following the resignation of former BVRA board chair, Sandra Cook. Meetings are held at the township municipal building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
3. The Midd-West School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Middleburg Elementary School. On the agenda is approval to hire GreenWorks Development, LLC, for the construction, installation, operation, maintenance and repair of a 2.9 megawatt solar panel. The district expects to save an estimated $93,000 in energy costs during the first year.
4. The mother of child abuse victim Arabella Parker is set to appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Sunbury, was arrested last Thursday and charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of children. For security reasons, the hearing will most likely occur at the Northumberland County Courthouse, in Sunbury, instead of at Gembic's Shamokin office, Gembic said. Delcamp is locked up on $200,000 cash bail.
5. The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area is holding a Candidates Night this Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., at the East Buffalo Township building in advance of the Nov. 5 general election. There will be three panels: Candidates for supervisor-council members for East Buffalo Township, Union Township, Lewisburg Borough Council (Ward 4); school board members for Lewisburg School District, Mifflinburg School District (region 2) and Milton School District (region 3); and Union County Commissioner.