1. Snyder County National Night Out will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at East Snyder Park in Penn Township.
The Snyder County Coalition for Kids, in partnership with local law enforcement, civic organizations and health professionals, is presenting the seventh annual wellness and crime prevention event. The free event features family-friendly activities and is open to the public.
2. The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA hopes to clear the shelter of all the kittens, cats and dogs in need of homes during an event Saturday.
NBC and Telemundo-owned stations are sponsoring Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday. The event will be held in conjunction with 1,100 shelters across the country.
Hawkins Chevrolet, of Danville, will have vehicles on display at the shelter from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. There will also be activities and games. Cats will be available for adoption at Hawkins for free during the event Saturday. Hawkins will host Pennsylvania Dinosaurs, live music, professional outdoorsman Nick Sampson and food trucks from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People can complete adoption applications in advance at the shelter or on Saturday. They need to provide proof of vaccines for any pets they have by bringing the paperwork to the shelter, at 1467 Bloom Road, or have shelter staff contact their veterinarians. The shelter will be open from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
The vaccine clinic will also be open that day.
Hill's Pet Nutrition and Cat's Pride also serve as sponsors of the national event.
3. The incoming Watsontown campus of Luzerne County Community College is hosting its first open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday. The campus is located at the former Watsontown Elementary School at 1100 Main St., Watsontown.
4. The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will hold a candidates night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the East Buffalo Township Building on Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
The event is one week before the special election that will fill the Pennsylvania House seat representing the 85th District. Democratic candidate Dr. Jenn Rager-Kay and Clair Moyer, a registered Republican running a write-in campaign, are scheduled to appear.
5. Mahoning Township supervisors plan to vote to hire a new police chief when they meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Police Chief Sean McGinley, who turned around a struggling Mahoning Township police department, will resign, effective Aug. 24, to become the Geisinger health system's senior director for security operations.
McGinley was hired two and a half years ago to become township chief after retiring as a Pennsylvania State Police captain. He was hired at an annual salary of $82,000 with no health benefits under a two-year contract. In November, the supervisors approved a four-year contract that included a $13,000 raise to $95,000 this year. That contract was to expire on Feb. 3, 2023.