1. A hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Wood-Mode LLC owner Bill French’s request for a property tax reassessment on the Kreamer plant.
French’s annual tax bill is $162,640 on the plant, which is currently assessed at $1.7 million.
The Snyder County Board of Commissioners will hear the request and make a decision on whether to lower the assessment and the taxes owed. French bought the assets of the former Wood-Mode Inc. in August following the abrupt closure of the 77-year-old plant in mid-May.
The custom cabinet manufacturer employed 938 workers when it closed. French has rehired about 230 of those workers.
2. The Montour County commissioners are expected to approve an increase in the hotel tax from 3 percent to 5 percent at their meeting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the courthouse. The Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau approved it Wednesday and the Montour Area Recreation Commission board is expected to vote on it Oct. 28.
The commissioners announced at their meeting Sept. 24 the plan to increase the hotel tax paid by people who stay in hotels and motels in Montour County. Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren expects the tax to bring in about $167,000 a year for the recreation commission, which is more than two-thirds of its $200,000 annual budget.
Grants and contributions for the preserve run out in September 2020.
3. The Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES) operating board meets at 6 p.m. Thursday to continue discussions about the oversight arrangement of the William Cameron Engine Company, Lewisburg.
Board members are expected to hear from fire company officials with respect to a pending financial oversight agreement. The regional fire board seeks to control financial oversight of the fire company.
Also pending are revisions to separate intergovernmental agreements between CSFES and member municipalities: East Buffalo Township, Buffalo Township, Lewisburg and Kelly Township.
The concept of CSFES is to create a regional fire service, but at the moment, the Lewisburg station would be its only member.
4. Bucknell’s Questioning American Identities series begins Thursday with "Lincoln at Gettysburg," a lecture by professor Allen Guelzo, of Princeton University. Guelzo is one of America's leading Civil War historians and an expert on the Battle of Gettysburg and the Gettysburg Address. The lecture is 7 p.m. at Trout Auditorium, on the Bucknell campus.
5. The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project’s second annual community college summit is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Albright Center for the Arts, 450 Chestnut St., Sunbury. The special guest speakers include Dr. Edna Baehre-Kolovani, a former president of Harrisburg Area Community College in Harrisburg, Napa Valley Community College in California and Tidewater Community College in Virginia; and Dr. Randy Smith, a leading voice with Rural Community College Alliance. There will also be a panel of local human resource managers who will discuss recruitment, retainment and training needs and the critical role of an independent regional community college in fulfilling those needs.