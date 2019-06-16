1. The Democratic Committees of Union and Snyder counties choose a nominee Thursday for the Aug. 20 special election to fill the vacated Pennsylvania House seat for District 85.
Caucus members meet at 6 p.m. at BJ’s Market Street Tavern in Selinsgrove. The meeting is open to the public but space is limited.
At least four Democrats seek the nomination: Jennifer Rager-Kay, Adam Rosinski, Bonnie Hamilton and David Heayn.
They’ll address caucus members ahead of a vote. A simple majority is needed to take the nomination. The nominee will face a Republican in the special election to replace former state Rep. Fred Keller, who is now a U.S. Congressman.
2. Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver discusses her legislative priorities, including the state budget during Friday’s meeting of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee.
The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Watson Inn in Watsontown. It is open to the public.
3. A group of state inmates hosts the 23rd annual TriumpH Banquet Wednesday inside State Correctional Institution in Coal Township.
TriumpH is an inmate social organization designed to institute programs toward building positive values through educational and recreational programs inside the prison. Last year, members raised and donated $10,000 to various Valley organizations.
The event is held inside the prison where relatives of TriumpH members get to spend the day together.
4. A mock disaster drill will be held Tuesday at Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community on Montour Boulevard in Mahoning Township.
Emergency medical service and fire department personnel from the Valley will conduct the drill along with a mock press conference. The drill begins at 6 p.m.
5. A defendant accused of repeatedly raping a child in Union County and threatening to shoot a woman and four children seeks his case’s dismissal in a habeas corpus hearing scheduled for Friday in county court.
President Judge Michael Hudock will preside over the hearing for Charles Westfall, 47, of Myerstown.
Mifflinburg police arrested Westfall in December on 18 criminal counts, including two counts of child rape. Three counts were dismissed during a preliminary hearing in January while the remaining 15 were ordered held for court.
Westfall is free after posting $50,000 cash bail. He is represented by court-appointed attorney Michael O’Donnell of Harrisburg.